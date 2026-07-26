BJP MLA L Susindro Meitei criticises Manipur Government, signals exit if governance fails to improve

Manipur's ruling BJP MLA L Susindro Meitei on Sunday, July 26 expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the state government, claiming that administrative performance has declined since President’s Rule was lifted in February this year.

Meitei, who represents the Khurai Assembly constituency and had served as a minister in the previous government led by former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, made the remarks while commenting on the current administration headed by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh.

The BJP legislator alleged that the functioning of the government has become increasingly restricted, with decision-making concentrated among a limited number of ministers. He said that elected representatives are consulted only on select issues and have limited involvement in the broader governance process.

“The government is run by a few ministers, and we only interact when they call for a discussion on certain issues,” Meitei said.

Referring to the period following the revocation of President’s Rule, Meitei claimed that the state's governance standards have deteriorated. He further indicated that continued dissatisfaction with the administration's functioning could prompt him to reconsider his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His remarks signal growing discontent within sections of the ruling party and come at a time when Manipur continues to navigate the political and administrative challenges that followed the prolonged ethnic unrest in the state.

President’s Rule had been imposed in Manipur amid the continuing ethnic conflict and political uncertainty. An elected government was subsequently restored in February under the leadership of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh.