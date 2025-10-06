BJP MLAs flock to Delhi, push Centre for restoration of popular government in Manipur

In a fresh political move aimed at reinstating an elected government in Manipur, more BJP legislators rushed to New Delhi on October 4, a day after former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his close allies departed for the capital to lobby for the restoration of a popular government in the state.

Among those who left Imphal on October 5 morning were Yumnam Khemchand (Singjamei), Th. Basantakumar (Nambol), Karam Shyam (Langthabal), Th. Shyamkumar (Andro), Dinganglung Pamei (Nungba), and Dr. Usham Deben (Wabagai). They were later joined by Speaker Th. Satyabrata (Yaiskul), Kongkham Robindro (Mayang Imphal), Khumukcham Joykisan (Thangmeiband), Kh. Ibomcha (Lamlai), Govindas Konthoujam (Bishnupur), and Sapam Kunjakeswor (Patsoi) in the afternoon.

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan also left for Delhi along with Speaker Th. Satyabrata, signalling a coordinated effort between BJP and NPP legislators to press for the revival of the state government currently under President’s Rule.

Before boarding his flight at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, MLA Th. Shyamkumar said the purpose of their visit was to urge central leaders to allow the reinstallation of a popular government. “The BJP already has the required numbers to form the government. If we don’t get the opportunity to meet the central leadership, we will have no choice but to resign,” he warned.

MLA Kh. Joykisan added that the team would meet several central leaders on Sunday. “We are making all efforts to convince the Centre. We are hopeful that the formation of a popular government in Manipur will get the nod soon,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, NPP MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan said every citizen of Manipur was yearning for peace, normalcy, and democratic governance. “We are optimistic that the Centre will act swiftly and permit the formation of a popular government in the state,” he said.

The developments come amid mounting pressure from within the BJP and its allies for the restoration of an elected government, months after President’s Rule was imposed following the prolonged ethnic unrest in the state.