BJP MLAs from Meitei and Kuki communities jointly attend high-level meeting in Delhi, emphasise peace in Manipur

Amid heightened political speculation over the possible formation of a new government in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from both the Meitei and Kuki communities jointly attended a high-level meeting convened by the party’s central leadership in New Delhi. The discussions primarily focused on restoring peace, normalcy, and ensuring unhindered movement across the state.

The meeting, held on Sunday, December 14 from approximately 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, brought together BJP MLAs from Manipur and senior central leaders. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra were present during the deliberations.

A total of 34 BJP MLAs attended the meeting, including Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Th. Satyabrata and former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Among the seven BJP MLAs from the Kuki community, Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpokpi), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), L.M. Khaute (Churachandpur), and Letzamang Haokip (Henglep) participated in the discussions.

However, three Kuki BJP MLAs—Letpao Haokip (Tengnoupal), Paolienlal Haokip (Saikot), and Vungzagin Valte (Thanlon)—were absent due to what were described as unavoidable reasons.

BJP Manipur unit president A. Sharda Devi also took part in the meeting.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the central leadership underscored the need for unity among party legislators to help facilitate peace and developmental progress in Manipur. Particular emphasis was laid on restoring free and safe movement between the hill and valley regions, which has remained disrupted amid prolonged ethnic tensions.

Sources further indicated that the issue of forming a popular government was not a central focus of the meeting. The leadership reportedly conveyed that discussions on government formation would be taken up once conditions of safety and unrestricted movement are restored across the state.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13 following the resignation of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh