A delegation of seven BJP legislators met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and called for intensified recovery of illegal arms in the hill districts of the state, amid ongoing ethnic tensions and a fragile law and order situation.

Speaking at a press briefing at the BJP state headquarters, MLA Kh Ibomcha said the delegation also urged the Governor to fast-track peace talks between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities and ensure action against those involved in provocative acts against any community.

While appreciating the public’s response to the Governor’s earlier appeal to surrender looted arms, the MLAs expressed concern that recovery efforts in the hill areas remained weak compared to those in the Imphal Valley. “More than 1,000 arms were surrendered during the February-March window, but recovery operations in the hills have been lackadaisical,” Ibomcha said.



Also Read: Manipur BJP MLAs seek action against desecration of Meitei community flag

The MLAs also highlighted restrictions imposed on sacred sites like Thangjing Hills, calling it an affront to Meitei religious sentiments. “We urged the Governor to take action against those infringing on people's religious rights,” said Ibomcha, who represents Lamlai constituency.

The delegation further appealed for urgent crop compensation for affected farmers and expedited payment for house construction for displaced persons.

Dismissing media speculation that the meeting was linked to any possible replacement of the state’s chief secretary, Ibomcha labelled such reports “unfortunate.”

He also condemned the Congress party for its recent protests in front of the ED office in connection with the National Herald case, reiterating BJP’s commitment to upholding law and order in Manipur.