BJP names Tarun Chugh as Manipur observer ahead of leadership decision

The BJP Parliamentary Board on February 2 appointed party national general secretary Tarun Chugh as central observer for the election of the Manipur BJP legislature party leader, signalling fresh movement towards government formation as the President’s rule in the state nears its end.

The decision comes days before the second spell of President’s rule in Manipur is set to expire next week. Several NDA MLAs from the state have reached the national capital following a summons from the BJP’s central leadership, triggering speculation that a political call on restoring an elected government is imminent.

Confirming the appointment, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said Chugh would oversee the process of electing the legislature party leader in Manipur. The BJP legislature party meeting is expected on Tuesday, though the venue has not yet been disclosed.

Manipur has been under President’s rule since Feb 13, 2025, after the resignation of the BJP-led government headed by N Biren Singh on Feb 9 the same year. The 60-member state assembly, whose term runs till 2027, was placed under suspended animation amid prolonged ethnic unrest.

Nearly 20 MLAs arrived in Delhi on Sunday night, with more joining on Monday. Those present include former chief minister N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh, former minister Y Khemchand Singh and BJP state president A Sharda Devi.

Sources said the BJP leadership has held multiple rounds of consultations over the past few months with Meitei and Kuki MLAs, allies such as the NPP and NPF, and Independent legislators to assess whether conditions were suitable for forming a popular government. A key joint meeting of Meitei and Kuki BJP MLAs was held in Delhi on Dec 14, 2025, under the supervision of BJP leaders B L Santhosh and Sambit Patra.

The BJP currently has 37 MLAs in the Manipur Assembly. The party had won 32 seats in the 2022 elections, with its strength rising after five JD(U) legislators defected. Other parties include the NPP with six MLAs, the Naga People’s Front with five, the Congress with five, the Kuki People’s Alliance with two, one JD(U) MLA and three Independents. One seat remains vacant following the death of a sitting legislator.

President’s rule was imposed following months of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which began in May 2023 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts opposing the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The unrest claimed at least 260 lives and displaced thousands.

During central rule, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla initiated measures aimed at restoring normalcy, including calls for the surrender of looted weapons. The appointment of a central observer is now being seen as a crucial step towards ending the prolonged political vacuum in the state.