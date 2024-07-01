Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi sparked a heated debate in Parliament today following his impassioned remarks praising Rahul Gandhi's recent address. Gogoi asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shaken by Gandhi's powerful speech, accusing them of resorting to falsehoods and deception in response.

"Today they are resorting to lies, they are resorting to falsehood," Gogoi asserted. "Today I heard the voice of truth, the truth which is the real truth of India inside the House."

Gogoi pointed to the plight of disadvantaged children, unemployment concerns, and the NEET examination challenges. "I heard the truth of those children who are helpless today, be it Agniveer, unemployment, or NEET exam," he stated.

He further addressed the violence witnessed in Manipur and Jammu, expressing disappointment over the lack of concrete actions from Prime Minister Modi in these regions. "I heard the truth of those people who wanted some concrete steps from Prime Minister Modi in Manipur, Jammu but they only got to see violence," Gogoi emphasized.

Gogoi also applauded Gandhi for highlighting the essence of Indian traditions and Sanatan Dharma in his speech. "I heard the truth of our Indian tradition, our Sanatan Dharma," he added. "So I would like to thank Rahul Gandhi ji that today through his speech he raised the voice of the country and broke the ego of one person."