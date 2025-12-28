BJP rule ‘not permanent’, Congress will restore peace in Manipur: Ibobi Singh

Manipur Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on December 28, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rule at both the Centre and in Manipur is “not permanent,” asserting that peace and coexistence would prevail once the Congress party is strengthened.

Addressing the 140th foundation day celebrations of the Indian National Congress, Singh said the BJP’s hold on power would not last indefinitely. “BJP is not permanent. How long will they govern? Let us see how long they will dictate. Let’s wait for the elections,” he said.

The three-time former chief minister alleged that several government departments in Manipur have become ineffective over the past three years and claimed that the state’s financial condition has nearly collapsed under the current administration.

Singh said he firmly believed that a progressive government capable of ensuring harmony could only be formed when the Congress returns to power at both the Centre and in the state. “Peace and coexistence can only come when the Congress party is strengthened,” he added.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, also speaking at the event, emphasised the importance of maintaining party ideology and discipline among leaders and workers. He claimed that a Congress-led government could bring peace and development to the state.

“Congress will definitely come to power in the 2027 state elections,” Meghachandra asserted.

The Congress leaders used the occasion to reiterate their commitment to restoring stability and development in Manipur while mobilising party workers ahead of future elections.