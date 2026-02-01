BJP summons Manipur MLAs to Delhi amid speculation over state’s political future

The BJP high command has summoned all party legislators from Manipur, along with MLAs of its NDA allies, to New Delhi for urgent consultations, triggering fresh political speculation in the state.

According to sources, the directive was communicated on January 31, asking all BJP and allied MLAs to be present in the national capital before 2 pm on February 2. Several legislators are scheduled to leave for Delhi on flights departing on February 1.

The development comes at a crucial time for Manipur, which has been under President’s Rule since February 2025. The state assembly remains in suspended animation, and President’s Rule is set to complete one year on February 12.

While the BJP’s central leadership has not officially disclosed the agenda of the meeting, the urgency and scale of the summons have fuelled speculation about possible political realignments, decisions on governance, or a roadmap for the state’s future.

Political observers note that the timing of the consultations is significant, given the prolonged administrative and political uncertainty in Manipur. Legislators and party functionaries are closely watching the developments in Delhi, with expectations that key decisions affecting the state could be discussed.