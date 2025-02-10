The BJP high command will hold a crucial meeting in Delhi on February 12 to select Manipur's next chief minister. Party sources confirmed all BJP legislators from the northeastern state have been summoned to attend the deliberations, with ten Kuki MLAs possibly joining the discussions.

The leadership selection comes after N. Biren Singh resigned as chief minister on February 9 evening amid speculation of a no-confidence motion. Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan around 5:20 pm, hours after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

In his resignation letter, Singh highlighted key priorities for the state, including preserving Manipur's territorial integrity, tackling border infiltration, fighting drug trafficking, and strengthening border security measures. Sources indicate he also recommended suspending the State Assembly, though details remain unclear.

The political uncertainty deepened earlier this week when three senior state ministers - Govindas Konthouam, Thongam Biswajit, and L Susindro Meitei - along with four BJP MLAs flew to Delhi via a chartered flight. BJP MP Sambit Patra and other state officials were present at the Raj Bhavan during Singh's resignation.