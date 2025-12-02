BJP will return to power in 2027 Manipur elections: MLA Radheshyam Singh

Manipur BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in the next state assembly elections, likely to be held in 2027.

Speaking at a programme at his Heirok constituency residence, the former police officer said there should be “no apprehensions” about the party’s prospects.

“Many say the BJP will not come to power, but everyone should know it will certainly return and form a government in 2027. No one should have any apprehensions,” Singh said. Stressing that the party itself was not responsible for recent setbacks, he remarked, “BJP is not at fault but certain persons in the party are… just because a driver is not good at driving, please do not blame the vehicle and the makers.”

He maintained that the BJP “has not done anything wrong” and continues to be strong in Manipur. The MLA asserted that it was “only some leaders who have damaged the state,” distancing the party organisation from the actions of individuals.

Singh’s comments come at a time when Manipur has been grappling with prolonged unrest and political turbulence, with opposition parties questioning the BJP’s ability to restore stability. However, the MLA insisted that the party retains wide public support and will reclaim power in the next polls.