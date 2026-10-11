BJP women's wing to march to Congress HQ over JNU sexual harassment findings against Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam

The BJP's women's wing will hold a protest march outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi on October 11, accusing Rahul Gandhi and the party's leadership of shielding Inner Manipur MP Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following allegations of sexual harassment involving 11 students.

The BJP Mahila Morcha has announced a 'Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan' to oppose what it described as the Congress leadership's continued support for the MP despite the findings of JNU's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

According to the BJP, the march will begin at Andhra Education Society School on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and proceed towards the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, near ITO, where party workers will stage a demonstration.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Rup Kumari Choudhary and the organisation's national in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari will lead the protest. Women MPs, MLAs, councillors and thousands of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha workers are expected to participate, the party said.

JNU's ICC dismissed Akoijam on October 9 after finding allegations of sexual harassment and demands for sexual favours in exchange for marks to be substantiated, according to the BJP.

The party accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and president Mallikarjun Kharge of remaining silent on the matter, alleging that their response amounted to protecting the MP despite the findings against him.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's stance on women's safety, the BJP said his repeated calls to challenge patriarchy were inconsistent with the party's alleged handling of the case.

"Does Rahul Gandhi, who keeps talking about 'smashing the patriarchy', not see the pain of these young women?" the BJP said in a statement.

The BJP also cited previous controversies involving Congress leaders to accuse the party of a pattern of protecting individuals facing allegations of misconduct against women. It referred to cases including the Tandoor murder case, the Bhanwari Devi case and incidents in Kerala.

The party further cited the 2023 expulsion of Congress leader Ankita Dutta, who had accused then Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas of harassment and gender discrimination.

It also referred to allegations against former Congress MLA Mewaram Jain from Rajasthan's Barmer district, which surfaced in 2024 following the circulation of purported obscene videos. The BJP claimed that the Congress had recently reinstated Jain after expelling him.

The BJP said Monday's demonstration was intended to hold the Congress leadership accountable over its response to the allegations against Akoijam.

It demanded that Rahul Gandhi expel the MP from the Congress, ensure his resignation from the Lok Sabha and issue an apology to the 11 students.