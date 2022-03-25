Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA of Yaiskul assembly constituency, Th Satyabrata Singh elected as the new Speaker of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly. The National People's Party (NPP) on Wednesday extended its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government two days after N Biren Singh took over as Manipur chief minister.

On Wednesday, seven newly elected NPP legislators submitted a letter of support to governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan in Imphal. The NPP was a coalition partner in the previous BJP-led coalition administration.

“We, the members of the NPP to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly would like to extend support to the BJP led government in the state as alliance partner of NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) and NDA(National Democratic Alliance),” the letter of support signed by the seven MLAs said.

The seven NPP MLAs are N Kayisii (Tadubi), Mayanglam Rameshwar Singh (Kakching), Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang), Irengbam Nalini (Oinam), Khuraijam Loken Singh (Wangoi), Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong) and Sheikh Noorul Hassan (Kshetrigao).

The seven MPs had already visited Biren Singh at his official bungalow in Imphal on Tuesday.

With 32 seats in the 60-member house, the BJP has gained an absolute majority. The NPP was the second-largest party, with seven seats. The opposition Congress and the Naga People's Front (NPF) both hold five seats.

The Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), which has two members, and the Janata Dal (United), which has six, have previously showed their support for the BJP-led government.

Nishikant Singh Sapam (Keishamthong) and Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu) were the first independent MLAs to offer their support for the BJP government.