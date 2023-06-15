Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has denounced the ongoing violence in Manipur, describing it as a raging inferno fueled by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politics of hatred. With over a hundred lives lost and Manipur engulfed in turmoil for more than 40 days, Gandhi took to Twitter to express his dismay at the silence of the Prime Minister, whom he accused of failing the nation.

Taking to Twitter Rahul Gandhi wrote, "BJP’s politics of hatred has burnt Manipur for over 40 days leaving more than a hundred people dead. The PM has failed India and is completely silent. An all-party delegation must be sent to the state to end this cycle of violence & restore peace. Let’s shut this ‘Nafrat ka Bazaar’ and open a ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ in every heart in Manipur.

In his social media message, Gandhi called for immediate action, urging the government to dispatch an all-party delegation to Manipur. He emphasized the urgent need to extinguish the flames of violence and restore tranquility to the state.

Earlier on June 15, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, launched area domination operations across Manipur. SpearCorps of the Indian Army confirmed these intensified measures as a concerted effort to regain control in the aftermath of recent violence. Equipped with long-duration self-contained columns, the security forces are focusing on dominating fringe areas and higher reaches of the state.

Simultaneously, in a bid to combat the spread of inflammatory content and false rumors through social media, the Manipur government has issued a five-day extension of the suspension of internet and mobile data services until June 20. This decision comes in the wake of reports concerning violent incidents, attacks, and acts of arson, raising concerns about the potential misuse of online platforms to incite public unrest and disrupt law and order.