Blast reported near Imphal Airport Cargo Terminal on Manipur conflict anniversary

A blast was reported near the Cargo Terminal area of Imphal International Airport on May 3, coinciding with the anniversary of the Manipur ethnic conflict.

According to initial reports, the explosion triggered panic in the vicinity, following which security forces and police personnel rushed to the spot. The area has been cordoned off, and search and sanitisation operations are currently underway.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact nature of the explosion or whether any casualties or damage have been reported.

The incident comes amid heightened security across Manipur on the conflict anniversary, with security agencies maintaining strict vigil in sensitive locations across the state.

Further details are awaited as officials continue investigation into the incident.