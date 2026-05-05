Blast reported near Iroisemba oil pump in Manipur's Imphal West, no casualties

A bomb exploded near the Iroisemba Oil Pump in Manipur’s Imphal West district on the night of May 4, as per sources. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to sources, the explosion occurred in the Iroisemba area near the oil pump late Monday night. The identity of those responsible for the blast remains unknown, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility so far.

Following the incident, a police team reached the spot and carried out an inspection of the area. Authorities have registered a case in connection with the explosion and launched an investigation.

Officials said the situation in the area remained under control after the blast.