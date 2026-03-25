Blast targets Manipur Congress leader's home in Imphal, no injuries reported

An explosion was reported near the gate of Manipur Congress labour department chairman Toijam Lokendro Singh’s residence in Imphal East district late Tuesday night, March 24, with no casualties recorded, officials said.

The blast occurred at Kongpal Ningthoubung around 12.04 am. Authorities said no organisation has claimed responsibility so far.

Police and forensic teams visited the site on Wednesday morning and began an investigation to determine the nature of the explosive and identify those involved.

Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra condemned the incident, describing it as a serious breach in a high-security area.

“I strongly condemn the bomb threat and explosion... at the residence of our Congress leader and Chairman, Labour Department, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, Toijam Lokendro Singh,” he said in a post on X.

Calling the incident “shocking”, Meghachandra said it occurred “in a civilian area within a high-security zone”, raising concerns about the law and order situation in Imphal.

He demanded immediate action against those responsible and urged the government to ensure the safety of both public representatives and civilians without delay.