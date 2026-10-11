Bodies of seven victims of Manipur violence handed over to families

The mortal remains of seven people, including six Nagas and a man of Nepali origin, killed in separate incidents of violence in Manipur’s hill districts, were handed over to their respective families on October 11, as Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh directed officials to take immediate measures to restore peace and ensure civilian safety.

The killings in Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts have triggered fresh tensions, with the Makui Village Authority demanding the immediate and unconditional return of the severed head of a Naga village guard allegedly killed in an attack on Saturday.

In a statement, the Makui Village Authority in Kangpokpi district alleged that the attack was carried out by a combined force of the Kuki National Front-Presidential faction (KNF-P) and the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), with a possible cross-border network involving the KNA-Burma faction.

The authority identified the deceased as R Ajinpou, one of four Liangmai Naga village guards. It also alleged that three cows belonging to Makui Chamriupiu were slaughtered and stolen, while churches in the area were looted and set ablaze.

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed armed individuals in camouflage clothing, carrying assault rifles with red ribbons tied to their barrels, recording images of the severed head. Citing survivor accounts and other evidence, the authority claimed that the attackers spoke Hindi, Kuki and Burmese, alleging a possible cross-border militant connection.

Demanding the return of Ajinpou’s head to allow his family and community to perform the last rites, the authority appealed to the governments of India and Manipur, as well as international human rights organisations, to intervene.

In a separate incident in Ukhrul district, Sandeep Rai, a 30-year-old man of Nepali origin, was killed in an ambush by unidentified armed men on Saturday. Rai, who lived in Taphou Senapati Nepali village in Senapati district, was travelling by car from a friend’s house near Chingphei and Yaolen villages when the attack took place.

His body was handed over to his family on Sunday after a post-mortem examination at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

The Manipur Gorkha Welfare Union (MGWU) condemned the killing and demanded a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation, along with the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible. It also called for enhanced security in vulnerable areas and Gorkha-inhabited settlements, compensation for Rai’s family in line with assistance approved by the Manipur Cabinet, and long-term rehabilitation support.

In Kamjong district, the bodies of two Tangkhul Nagas, Domkhonei Touthang, a woman, and Michael Haokip, a man, were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations at the district hospital late Saturday night.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered at Kamjong police station, police received information at around 8.45 pm on Friday about the suspected movement of Kuki National Army (KNA) militants near the cemetery of Chassad village.

A joint team comprising Chassad police, personnel of the 11th Indian Reserve Battalion and the Border Security Force’s 14th battalion subsequently moved to the area to assess the situation, the FIR stated.

The team reportedly found two bunkers connected by a trench. When security personnel approached, two to three individuals inside allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing. The exchange left Touthang and Haokip dead, according to the FIR.

Around 23 houses, including 12 belonging to Tangkhul Nagas and 11 to Kukis, were also reportedly set ablaze during the violence.

A suo motu case was registered under Sections 101, 324 and 326(G) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 25(1-C) of the Arms Act, 1959. India Today has seen a copy of the FIR.

According to a senior police officer the situation under Chassad police station’s jurisdiction was under control, with restrictions on movement within a 400-metre radius of the police station remaining in force.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour total shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) disrupted normal life across Kangpokpi district. The shutdown, which began at 6 pm on Saturday, led to the closure of business establishments and the blocking of National Highway-2, the Imphal-Dimapur highway, at several locations, including Kangpokpi town.

CoTU said the shutdown was in response to what it described as a deteriorating security situation following reported coordinated attacks in Chassad village in Kamjong district, Yaolen in Ukhrul district and along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district. The organisation alleged the involvement of Tangkhul and Liangmai elements associated with the NSCN-IM.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the civilian killings and violence reported in Kamjong and Kangpokpi districts, directing officials to take immediate and effective steps to restore peace and order and ensure the safety of all citizens.

He also appealed to community leaders and civil society organisations to exercise restraint and cooperate with the authorities to defuse tensions, urging all sections of society to prioritise peace, dialogue and communal harmony.