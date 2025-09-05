Body of Thadou leader recovered from Assam river days after alleged killing by Kuki militants

The body of a prominent Thadou community leader has been recovered from a river in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, five days after he was allegedly killed by Kuki militants in late August.

Nehkam Jomhao, 59, was abducted from his residence at Chonghang Veng in the Manja area on August 30 evening around 7:30 pm before being killed, according to local police. His death has sent shockwaves through the Thadou community, which has been asserting its distinct ethnic identity separate from other tribal groups in the region.

The Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) Assam, which operates under a ceasefire agreement similar to Manipur's suspension of operations pact, issued a statement on September 4 expressing being "shocked and deeply saddened by the heinous crime."

The group's general secretary LS Gangte identified five alleged perpetrators: Samson Kuki, Jangpu Hangsing, Mangneo Sitlhou, Kakap Lenthang and Thangmoi Hmar.

Earlier on August 31, District Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia confirmed that six people, including alleged KRA members, had been arrested in connection with the case. "They confessed to having killed the abducted person," Saikia told media, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the motive.

The killing appears linked to Jomhao's recent peace initiatives with Meitei organisations. Thadou groups claim he was murdered for pursuing reconciliation efforts that conflicted with the positions of various armed factions in the region.

The Thadou community has been caught in the crossfire of the broader Kuki-Meitei conflict that erupted in Manipur in May 2023. Unlike other communities in the region, the Thadous have consistently refused to be categorised under the broader Kuki tribal umbrella, maintaining their separate ethnic identity.

Police investigations continue as the community mourns the loss of their leader.