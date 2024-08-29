A bomb blast occurred at the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office in Lamphelpat at around 7.45 pm today, under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.

According to sources, an unknown miscreant allegedly carried out the attack.

The motive behind the attack is not known. Fortunately, no one was injured. Security forces rushed to the spot after the incident.

It may be mentioned that some months ago, unknown miscreants had set ablaze the UCM office.



This is a developing story.