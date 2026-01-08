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Bomb explodes at fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur, no casualties reported

Bomb explodes at fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur, no casualties reported

Panic gripped parts of Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, January 8 evening after an explosive device was hurled at a fuel station, triggering a loud blast and raising security concerns in the area.

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Bomb explodes at fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur, no casualties reported

Panic gripped parts of Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, January 8 evening after an explosive device was hurled at a fuel station, triggering a loud blast and raising security concerns in the area.

According to preliminary reports, unidentified miscreants riding a two-wheeler allegedly threw a bomb at Ms Elidas Fuel Station, located at Moirang Thana Leikai, at around 8.10 pm. 

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, the explosion led to momentary chaos in the vicinity.

Security forces were immediately alerted, and a search operation was launched in and around the area to trace the attackers.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue to probe the incident.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Jan 08, 2026
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