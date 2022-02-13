IMPHAL: A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party (NPP) in the Imphal East district, police said on Friday.

The blast took place around 8 pm and no casualties were reported.

"A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party in the Imphal East district. The incident occurred around 8 pm. No casualties reported," said Maharabam Pradip Singh, Superintendents of Police, Imphal East.

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