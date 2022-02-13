Bomb goes off near NPP worker's house in Imphal
Advertisement
Representational image
IMPHAL: A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party (NPP) in the Imphal East district, police said on Friday.
The blast took place around 8 pm and no casualties were reported.
"A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party in the Imphal East district. The incident occurred around 8 pm. No casualties reported," said Maharabam Pradip Singh, Superintendents of Police, Imphal East.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today