Border fencing damaged near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Chandel district

Unidentified miscreants allegedly from Myanmar’s Chin State damaged a stretch of newly erected border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Chandel district, officials said on January 16.

According to Chandel District Police and the District Administration, the incident took place near the New Samtal area between Border Pillar (BP) 62 and the 62/2 Subsidiary Pillar during the wee hours of January 14 and 15. The region largely shares its border with Myanmar’s Chin State and partially with Sagaing State.

Officials said miscreants cut down 47 hollow circular fencing poles, damaging approximately 150 metres of newly constructed border fencing. One fencing pole was also found missing. The fencing was reportedly cut near Lh Zangnomphai village.



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The damage was discovered around 9 am on January 15, when a 25-member Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) fencing construction team from New Samtal reached the site near BP 62 for routine work. The team immediately informed the authorities after noticing the vandalism.

“This is the second such incident in the past two months. On December 4, miscreants had similarly cut down parts of the border fencing at Changpol village near Border Pillar No. 68,” an official said.

Police officials suspect that the miscreants may have crossed over from the Myanmar side, though investigations are ongoing to establish their identity and motive.

Manipur Police have registered an FIR at Molcham Police Station under Chandel district. Security along the affected stretch of the international border has been strengthened, and further investigation is underway.