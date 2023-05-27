In a harrowing incident amidst the widespread violence in Manipur, a courageous teenage girl managed to escape from the clutches of death. The girl, who endured physical and mental assault, showcased immense bravery in her remarkable escape.

The brave teenager's story came to light through the efforts of the media cell@G-Care and the Relief Centre Saparmeina, which shed light on her incredible courage and the challenges she faced.

The incident unfolded on May 15 when the girl, known as Kim (name changed), was abducted near an ATM booth in Checkon, Imphal. She was forcefully dragged into a white Bolero vehicle along with several unidentified individuals. Another purple Swift car was also involved in the abduction.

During her ordeal, Kim was subjected to relentless physical assault. Initially taken to Wangkhei Ayangpalli, she fell victim to a mob that unleashed violence upon her. Subsequently, she was transported to Langol Hills, where her captors threatened her life if she resisted their commands. The teenage girl endured further assaults, including gun strikes to her chest, kicks to her stomach, and blows to her eyes with the butt of a pistol, leaving a severe mark on her right eye.

Kim's torment did not end there. She was then taken to Ngariyan Ching, blindfolded, and her hands tied behind her back. In a shocking display of inhumanity, her kidnappers demanded her femininity to satisfy their perverse desires, threatening to dismember her body if she refused. Despite the unimaginable pressure she faced, Kim courageously stood her ground, choosing death over surrender.

Infuriated by her refusal, the abductors intensified their assault, striking her head until she lost consciousness. According to medical reports, she was subjected to sexual assault and endured severe psychological trauma.

Regaining consciousness at twilight, Kim found herself surrounded by armed individuals who discussed ending her life. Seizing a fleeting opportunity, she requested that her hands be untied, pretending to need a bathroom break. Unbeknownst to her captors, this was her chance for escape. Without hesitation, she rolled down a nearby hill, eventually finding herself on a roadside.

A passing auto-rickshaw driver extended a helping hand, offering her a lift. From there, another individual aided her journey, ensuring she reached New Lambulane. Volunteers at a nearby house provided her with much-needed first aid, including painkillers and ice packs, over the next two days.

Despite numerous challenges, the girl eventually reached the Kangpokpi District Headquarters, where she received medical attention. Demonstrating that humanity persists even in the face of brutality, a kind Samaritan generously donated funds for her medical care and expenses. With these resources, she was able to receive necessary treatments at various hospitals in neighboring Nagaland.

A woman caring for the girl shared her thoughts, highlighting the stark reality of the situation. She expressed disappointment that the principles of democracy and fundamental rights, which should apply to every Indian citizen, seem to be enjoyed by only a particular community in the current Manipur crisis. Recalling the respect and care that once characterized this community, she lamented the shift towards selfishness and animosity, sparing even a teenage girl from physical and mental assault.