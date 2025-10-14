Breast cancer emerges as most common cancer among women in Manipur

Manipur is witnessing a worrying rise in breast cancer, which now accounts for 15 percent of all cancers among women, according to Dr. Ajit Lukram, consultant surgeon at SHIJA Breast and Thyroid Clinic.

Speaking to India Today NE, Dr. Lukram highlighted that late detection remains a major challenge, driven by lack of awareness, social stigma, limited family support, and affordability issues. “At one time, oral cancer was the most common among women, but breast cancer has now overtaken it, followed by lung and cervical cancer,” he said. He emphasised that early detection makes breast cancer curable, but delayed diagnosis has led many women to seek treatment only in advanced stages.

October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, established in 1985, with the permanent theme “Early Detection Saves Lives.” This year’s theme is “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters,” highlighting the importance of awareness and timely intervention.

To address rising cases, SHIJA Breast and Thyroid Clinic organises an annual awareness drive, offering free breast screenings and consultations for 15 to 20 days. Women diagnosed during this programme are eligible for treatment at concessional rates. This year, the campaign began on October 13 and will continue until October 30, with Dr. Lukram urging maximum participation.

Over the past three years, around 300 breast cancer patients are treated annually in Manipur. While the high-risk age group is 40 to 70, cases can occur at any age — Dr. Lukram noted that the clinic has even treated a three-and-a-half-year-old patient.

He also pointed to lifestyle changes, including increased tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and smoking among women, as contributing to the rising incidence of breast cancer globally. Dr. Lukram appealed to women and communities to prioritise early detection and timely diagnosis, stressing that prompt intervention can save lives.

Free screenings and consultations at SHIJA Breast and Thyroid Clinic will continue until October 30.