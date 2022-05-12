Floods caused the Irang bridge on NH-37 to collapse around 1:30 p.m. today. After a bridge collapse, one of Manipur's most vital lifelines, the Manipur-Imphal-Jiribam highway, was cut off.

Torrential rain in the last two days led to flash floods in many parts of Manipur affecting many areas in the Imphal valley and the state capital.

Reportedly several houses were damaged by an early morning storm accompanied by rain that swept through the various parts of Northeastern Manipur.