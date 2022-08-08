In a major breakthrough, a team of 8 IRB Indian Reserve Battalion led by Commandant N. Nimai, assisted by a team of NAB and police, busted a drug manufacturing unit and seized a huge consignment of drugs believed to be worth around Rs 82 crore from Lilong Chingkham Makha Leikai in Manipur on Sunday around 12:30 am.

The raid was conducted at the house of one Imem Bibi (49) based on specific inputs about manufacturing of illegal drugs in the Lilong Chingkham Makha under Lilong Police Station, said police.

During the raid, the team arrested one person identified as Yumkhaibam Mustafa (19 years), son of Yukhaibam Basir Ahamad of Irong Umang.

On verification, it was found that Mustafa was illegally manufacturing suspected brown sugar inside the premises of Imem Bibi’s house.

A total of 54.685 kgs of brown sugar, estimated to be worth around Rs 82 crores, in international market, were seized after observing legal formalities.

Moreover, many other incriminating articles like chemicals, utensils, gas burners, cylinder and mobile phone etc used in the manufacture of illegal drugs were also seized from the busted manufacturing unit.

Along with the seized items, the accused has been handed over to the police station in Lilong for further necessary legal action.