Bruce Lee's 'Enter the Dragon' film inspired me to pursue Taekwondo: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on May 29 said martial arts legend Bruce Lee inspired him to pursue Taekwondo after watching the iconic film Enter the Dragon during his youth.

Speaking at a Manipuri film event here, Singh said cinema has the power to influence and motivate people. Recalling his early years, he said watching ‘Enter the Dragon’ in 1978-79 had a deep impact on him and inspired him to travel to Lucknow to learn Taekwondo.

“I want to place that cinemas can motivate humans. A simple story is that in 1978/79, when Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon movie came out, it motivated me. I even went to Lucknow and learnt Taekwondo,” he said.

The 63-year-old chief minister has been practising martial arts since the age of 16 and has maintained a long association with Taekwondo alongside his political career.

A black belt holder, Singh previously served as vice-president of the Taekwondo Federation of India and has played an active role in promoting the sport across the Northeast.

He also founded the All Assam Taekwondo Association in 1982 and assured all possible support from the Manipur government for the development of Manipuri cinema.