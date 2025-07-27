BSF honours braveheart Late Constable Deepak Chingakham on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Border Security Force (BSF) honoured Late Constable Deepak Chingakham, who laid down his life in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor while serving in the RS Pura Sector under the Jammu Frontier.

To commemorate the selfless service of the braveheart, a heartfelt ceremony was held in Imphal, Manipur, where Inspector General Ravi Kant, IPS, of BSF M&C Frontier, conferred honours on Chingakham Naoba Singh, the brother of the fallen soldier.

In a mark of recognition and gratitude, the Manipur Police offered Naoba Singh a position as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the State Police Force. The gesture not only acknowledges the ultimate sacrifice of Ct. Deepak Chingakham but also underlines the commitment to support the families of national heroes.

Further immortalizing his legacy, the Gate No. 3 of BSF Chhawla Camp in New Delhi has been renamed after Late Constable Deepak Chingakham. This symbolic renaming serves as a constant reminder of the valour, dedication, and patriotism demonstrated by BSF personnel in their unwavering defence of the nation’s borders.