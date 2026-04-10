BSF jawan killed in stray firing during clash in Manipur’s Ukhrul

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died after being hit by a stray bullet during an exchange of fire between suspected Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Naga village volunteers in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on April 10, officials said.

The incident took place around 4:45 pm at Mongkot Chepu village under Litan police station. Firing reportedly broke out between suspected Kuki-Zo volunteers from Mongkot Chepu and Tangkhul Naga volunteers from Shikibung village.

The deceased has been identified as Mithun Mandal of the BSF’s 170 Battalion, who was deployed in the area for road opening patrol duty. He sustained a bullet injury to his left shoulder during the exchange of fire.

He was immediately evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Hospital authorities said the bullet had damaged a vital organ.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Security forces have been put on alert in the area, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the firing.

The body was kept at the RIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination later in the evening.

Reacting to the incident, Manipur CM Y Khemchand strongly condemned the killing and said it was an “unfortunate and tragic incident” in which Constable Mithun Mandal of the 170 Battalion, Border Security Force, was martyred while on patrol duty after being struck by a bullet fired from an unknown direction.

In a statement, he said, “Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the brave jawan succumbed to his injuries at around 6:00 PM at RIMS, Imphal. Hailing from Bhagjan Tola village in West Bengal, Constable Mandal served the nation with unwavering courage, dedication, and a deep sense of duty.”

He added, “His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty will always be remembered with the highest honour and gratitude. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. In this hour of profound grief, my thoughts and prayers are with them. May the Almighty grant them the strength and fortitude to endure this irreparable loss. The State Government stands in solidarity with the family, and we remain resolute in our commitment to uphold peace, security, and justice.”

Tension has persisted in parts of the Ukhrul district since February following a clash between youths from the Tangkhul and Kuki-Zo communities. The earlier incident had escalated into violence, with more than 50 houses set on fire.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic unrest since May 2023, which has left over 260 people dead and displaced more than 60,000, according to official estimates.