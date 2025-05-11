The Border Security Force (BSF) today paid solemn tribute to Constable (GD) Deepak Chimngakham, who succumbed to fatal injuries sustained during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in the R S Pura sector of Jammu district. The braveheart attained martyrdom in the early hours of May 11, 2025, after sustaining critical wounds on May 10 during hostile action.



The Director General of BSF, along with all ranks, extended deep condolences to Chimngakham’s bereaved family. A wreath-laying ceremony with full military honours is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Frontier Headquarters BSF Jammu, Paloura, to honour the supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty.



Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, during a press briefing today, confirmed that five Indian soldiers had lost their lives in the recently concluded Operation Sindoor.



“I pay my solemn homage to my five fallen colleagues and brothers from the armed forces and the civilians who tragically lost their lives in Operation Sindoor,” Lt. Gen. Ghai said. “Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. Their sacrifices shall always be remembered.”