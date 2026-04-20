Bullet pierces Manipur village chief's residence during meeting, sparks demands for police overhaul

Tension gripped parts of Manipur after the Mongkot Chepu Village Authority reported that a bullet was fired into the residence of a village chief during an official meeting on Monday evening, raising serious concerns over safety in the area.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm on April 20 while a village authority meeting was underway at the chief’s residence. According to the Authority, a single round pierced the window of the durbar hall and struck the opposite wall, narrowly missing those present.

Calling it a “direct, life-threatening attack on civilians”, the Authority said the firing appeared unprovoked. It further claimed that the bullet may have originated from the vicinity of Litan Police Station, prompting questions over law enforcement functioning in the region.

The Authority alleged that such incidents are not isolated, pointing to repeated instances of gunfire from the same direction entering residential areas of Mongkot Chepu. Residents, it said, have been living under constant fear due to recurring security threats.

Concerns were also raised about possible militant activity in the area, particularly involving Tangkhul groups. The Authority urged local police to act with neutrality and transparency, and to ensure that no unlawful elements operate with protection or impunity.

Among its key demands, the Authority called for the removal of Litan Police Station “in its present form” and sought deployment of central security forces to restore confidence among villagers.

It also pressed for an immediate and impartial investigation into the firing, alongside concrete measures to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Issuing a warning, the Authority said the government would be held responsible for any retaliation faced by villagers, asserting their right to self-defence if security concerns remain unaddressed.