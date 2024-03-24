The Burma Refugees Committee Kabaw Valley has welcomed the Manipur State Government's plan to release 77 Myanmar nationals from the Foreign Detention Centre, Imphal, following completion of legal procedures under Indian law.

However, the committee expressed concern over the proposal to repatriation of the individuals to Myanmar, currently under a military regime that has implemented a Conscription Law, triggering nationwide unrest.



"We, the Burma Refugees Committee Kabaw Valley, are very pleased to express our warm welcome to the official statement of the Manipur State Government for the proposed plan of releasing 77 Myanmar nationals from the Foreign Detention Centre, Imphal upon completing legal procedures under the laws of India. However, we are taken aback by the following statement of sending the 77 Myanmar nationals back to Myanmar by handing them over to the military junta. The military regime has recently imposed the Conscription Law in the country on February 10, 2024, triggering large- scale among the people in the entire country. We are extremely worried that handing the Myanmar nationals to the Junta would prompt the military regime to use them as human shields on the battlefields. We express our utmost concern and sympathy for their safety if they are to be deported as per the plan announced some time ago.

For this, we respectfully request the Manipur State Government to reconsider the plan on the basis of social, political and humanitarian ground. We would be enormously grateful if the Myanmar nationals could be given a choice on whether they would like to return to Myanmar or stay back in Manipur temporarily till the circumstances are conductive for a safe return. We would also request the Manipur government for consideration allowing them to stay temporarily along the border-lined areas after being released from the detention centre till they can safely return to their homes", stated the Committee in its press note.

The committee fears these nationals could be used as human shields. They have requested the Manipur State Government to reconsider the plan, suggesting the individuals be given a choice to stay in Manipur temporarily until safe return conditions are met.

They also proposed temporary accommodation along border areas post-release. The committee expressed gratitude to the Manipur government for its commitment to justice and humanitarian principles, and requested the release of all Myanmar nationals in the state's detention centre without deportation.

The Burma Refugees Committee-Kabaw Valley confirmed its willingness to assist in implementing policies related to Myanmar nationals in Manipur.