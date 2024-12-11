Campus recruitment at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur has witnessed a decline of 10-15 per cent, primarily attributed to the ongoing conflict in the state, according to institute officials. The unrest has created challenges for the student community, impacting job placements.

Dr. Johnson Singh, the Training and Placement Officer at NIT Manipur, stated that while the current crisis has affected recruitment efforts, the institute is actively working to ensure that students secure employment upon graduation. “Due to the perception that the entire state is in turmoil, some companies are hesitant to visit Manipur for placement drives. However, recruitment is ongoing through virtual modes since August,” Dr. Singh explained.

Addressing reports of a 40 per cent drop in campus recruitment, Dr. Singh clarified, “The decline is between 10-15%. Reports suggesting a 40 per cent drop are misleading.” He further revealed that for the 2024-25 session, 40 companies have already confirmed participation in the recruitment process, conducted virtually. Out of 140 eligible students, 70 have been recruited so far, with efforts underway to engage more companies before the semester ends.

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Comparing the current statistics with the pre-conflict period, Dr. Singh admitted that the number of participating companies and recruited students has decreased. However, he assured that the situation is improving, with plans to resume offline recruitment drives by the end of the next semester.

Last year, during the 2023-24 session, 100 out of 130 eligible students secured jobs. “Despite the challenges, we are optimistic about achieving better placement outcomes as we move forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, NIT Manipur’s Registrar, Kh. Tomba Singh, highlighted that frequent lockdowns and curfews in the state have created a “fear psychosis” among recruiters, further affecting recruitment. He urged companies to recognize that the institute is located in a safe zone in Imphal and appealed to the public and media to help improve Manipur’s image.

“The perception of instability is harming the state’s reputation. Everyone should contribute to creating a positive narrative to secure a brighter future for our students,” Tomba Singh said.

Despite the challenges, the institute remains committed to facilitating placements and ensuring that its students are equipped for the job market.