Candlelight vigil in Manipur's Churachandpur renews demand for justice over MLA's death

A candlelight vigil was held in Churachandpur to mark two months since the death of Vungzagin Valte, with participants reiterating calls for a thorough investigation and accountability. The event took place at the Churachandpur Medical College campus on the eve of a 13-hour shutdown called by Zomi organisations.

Valte, a BJP legislator from Thanlon, died on February 20, 2026, after complications linked to injuries sustained during ethnic violence in May 2023. Protesters said the vigil was an expression of “collective anguish and grief” and accused both the central and state governments of failing to act on demands for justice.

Muanlian, a member of the Zomi Coordination Committee, said protests would continue until authorities respond. “We are organising this candlelight vigil today to mark two months of his untimely death and to express our collective anguish and grief… the central government and the state government have not acted upon our demand for justice,” he said, adding that demonstrations would persist “in any means possible”.

Organisers alleged that the MLA was subjected to a “premeditated assault” during the unrest. They also urged authorities to resume and complete development projects initiated by Valte in his constituency, many of which remain unfinished.

The attack dates back to early May 2023, when widespread ethnic violence broke out across Manipur. On 4 May, after meeting the then chief minister in Imphal to seek relief for affected residents, Valte was reportedly intercepted by a mob on his way back. He was pulled out of his vehicle and severely assaulted, while his driver was also attacked and later died of injuries.

Valte was initially treated in Delhi and spent weeks on ventilator support before recovering and returning to Manipur. He was again airlifted to the national capital on February 9 this year for further medical care, but died after nearly 11 days of treatment.

Zomi groups have demanded a probe, preferably by the National Investigation Agency, and warned of continued agitation until concrete action is taken.