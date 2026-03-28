Cargo terminal at Imphal Airport set for April launch, project nears 50 per cent completion

Additional Chief Secretary (Transport & TCI) Anurag Bajpai reviewed the progress of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) and associated infrastructure at Imphal International Airport during a meeting held at the Airport Authority of India (AAI) project office. Officials informed that the project has reached approximately 50 per cent physical completion, with construction activities having resumed fully after delays linked to multiple challenges, including conflict-related disruptions.

The review meeting, attended by senior officials from the Transport Department, district administration, police, AAI, PWD, MPDCL, CISF, and project teams, noted that work has picked up pace since the last review in December 2025.

Authorities reiterated that all executing agencies must strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines and ensure completion of the NITB, apron, power supply, water supply, and allied infrastructure by December 31, 2026, in line with the project deadline (PDC).

The Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West and PWD officials were directed to expedite the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) process required for land acquisition for the approach road connecting the National Highway to the new terminal.

Officials emphasized that delays in land acquisition could impact overall project timelines, making it a priority component of the airport expansion.

Parallel discussions were held between the Transport Department, AAI, and Alliance Air to operationalise new routes.

Plans are underway to commence flight services on the Imphal–Silchar sector at the earliest, while also exploring the feasibility of enhancing connectivity by linking Imphal with Dibrugarh Airport.

Officials said these initiatives are aimed at strengthening regional air networks in the Northeast.

The ACS, along with Transport and AAI officials and CISF personnel, also inspected the new Cargo Terminal.

The project agency has been directed to complete installation of essential machinery and make the facility operational by April 30, 2026. AAI has been asked to expedite security clearances from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to ensure timely commissioning.

The Additional Chief Secretary stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination, adherence to deadlines, and efficient execution of all pending works. The focus remains on delivering the project within schedule while boosting air connectivity and infrastructure capacity in Manipur.