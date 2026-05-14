Catholic Bishops' Conference of India condemns killing of Baptist leaders in Manipur

Catholic Bishops' Conference of India on May 13 expressed deep grief over the killing of Baptist church leaders in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district and appealed to all communities to reject violence and retaliation.

In a statement, the Catholic body said two vehicles carrying leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were ambushed between Kotzim and Kotlen villages on May 13, leaving several people dead and others injured.

Condemning the attack as a “heinous act,” the CBCI said the religious leaders targeted in the ambush had remained a source of hope and strength amid the prolonged crisis in the state.

“We are heartbroken by this painful incident in which innocent lives were lost and several others were injured,” the statement said.

The bishops’ conference said continued violence only deepens wounds, prolongs suffering and weakens the bonds that unite communities in Manipur.

Echoing the appeal made by the Archbishop of Imphal, Linus Neli, the CBCI urged all sides to refrain from “every form of violence and retaliation” and instead embrace dialogue, forgiveness, reconciliation, restraint and peaceful coexistence.

The organisation also appealed to authorities to act with “wisdom, fairness and sensitivity” to restore public confidence among communities and ensure that peace and justice prevail in the conflict-hit state.

The CBCI further said it stood in “prayerful solidarity” with the bereaved families and prayed for peace and healing in Manipur.

“May the God of peace comfort the grieving, heal the wounded, forgive the wrong, and bless Manipur with lasting harmony and peace,” the statement added.