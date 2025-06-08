In a significant development related to the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 7 arrested a leader of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT) from Imphal Airport and brought to Guwahati on June 8. The accused, identified as Kanan Singh, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of criminal acts linked to the widespread violence that gripped the northeastern state two years ago.

The CBI’s action follows directives from the Supreme Court of India, which had entrusted the central agency with the probe into Manipur’s volatile communal flare-ups. Given the fragile law and order situation in the state, the trial proceedings for all related cases were relocated from Manipur to Guwahati.

Shortly after his arrest, Kanan Singh was flown to Guwahati, where he is expected to be produced before a competent court for police remand. His family has been formally informed of his detention.





CBI Arrests a member of Arambai Tenggol (AT) involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence pic.twitter.com/Qb5We4oLBW — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) June 8, 2025

As news of Singh's arrest spread, overnight protests and violence erupted across five districts, leading to a dramatic escalation in tensions. On Sunday morning, a 25-member delegation of MLAs and one Member of Parliament, cutting across party lines, met with Governor Ajay Bhalla to register their discontent and call for urgent intervention.

The delegation expressed alarm over the sudden breakdown of order, citing public panic, road blockades, and spontaneous market shutdowns as evidence of the volatile aftermath. Internet and mobile data services — including VSAT and VPN connections — were suspended across Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts to control the spread of misinformation.

In response to the deteriorating situation, authorities invoked Section 144, banning gatherings of more than four individuals in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, and Kakching. A total curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur district to prevent further escalation.

Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar criticized the administration for lacking transparency, stating, “Five of our boys from Arambai Tenggol have been arrested. The public is being kept in the dark regarding the charges. We urge the Governor to uphold transparency in such sensitive matters.”

BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha, also part of the delegation, defended the government’s stance, saying, “We are not targeting Arambai Tenggol. In fact, the group assisted during recent floods. Singh’s arrest stems from a CBI-led investigation. The other four were detained due to their proximity at the time of his arrest. Their identities are being verified and will be released if found unrelated.”

In retaliation to Singh’s arrest and the growing unrest, Arambai Tenggol declared a 10-day bandh starting June 8.

The situation turned violent on the night of May 7, when members of the group clashed with security forces in areas like Kwakeithel and Uripok, burning tyres and household furniture to block key routes. Demonstrators raised slogans like “We are civilians, not terrorists” and “Release our leader or arrest us all.”

Tragically, some protesters reportedly attempted self-immolation in a desperate show of resistance. One of the protesters were heard saying, "We have given up arms. We have done what you're supposed to do during the floods. Now you're arresting us. We will kill ourselves."

Security personnel resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse crowds as panic gripped the city, resulting in multiple injuries and significant traffic paralysis.

The Manipur government has appealed for restraint and cooperation, emphasizing that the law will take its course. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with reinforcements deployed to sensitive areas.