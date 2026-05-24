CBI arrests key accused in 2023 Manipur students’ murder case, taken to Guwahati for questioning

In a significant development in the investigation into the killing of two students during the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with security forces, has reportedly arrested a key accused linked to the case.

The arrest was made during a joint operation conducted in Churachandpur district. According to sources, the arrested individual has been identified as Nohgin Baite Kuki alias “Tiger Nohgin”, who is allegedly associated with KNF(Zougam) as a commander.

Sources said the accused was apprehended during a coordinated operation carried out by security personnel and CBI officials on Saturday morning. He was later taken to Guwahati at around 4 pm for further investigation and interrogation.

The case relates to the killing of Linthoingambi Hijam and Phijam Hemanjit, whose disappearance and subsequent deaths became one of the most disturbing incidents reported during the peak of the Manipur conflict in 2023. The two students had gone missing on June 6, 2023.

Months after their disappearance, disturbing images of the two youths surfaced online, triggering widespread outrage across Manipur. The incident led to protests and intensified demands for justice and accountability.

Officials are expected to continue further investigations and undertake possible follow-up operations linked to the case.

While an official detailed statement from the CBI is still awaited, the arrest is being viewed as a major breakthrough in the long-running investigation into the killings.