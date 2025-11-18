CBI arrests senior accountant in Manipur bribery probe

A senior accountant posted at the Office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Manipur, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Imphal for allegedly taking a bribe to process an official file.

CBI officials reported that Irom Bishorjit Singh, serving in the GOE Section, was caught accepting Rs 10,000 after a complaint alleged he had demanded money to clear the MACP file of an employee from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Pangei.

A trap was set on November 18, leading to his immediate arrest.

Searches at the accused’s premises were underway on Tuesday, and investigators said further inquiries would continue to determine whether others were involved.

The agency urged government employees and the public to report corruption-related offences. Information can be provided through mobile number 6909397799 or landline 0385-2414145.