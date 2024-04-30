The CBI charge sheet said that the Manipur Police personnel allegedly drove the two women who had sought refuge in their official gypsy, from the Kuki-Zomi community to a mob of around 1,000 Meiti rioters in Kangpokpi district.

The charge sheet also added that the two women were subsequently stripped naked and then paraded before they were sexually assualted during the ethnic violence in the state.

Giving further details of the incident, the charge sheet said that one of the women, wife of a Kargil war veteran, desperately asked the police personnel to drive them to a safe location but were allegedly told that "there was no key" (of the vehicle) and did not provide any help.

In July, 2023, a video wherein two women were being paraded naked surrounded by a mob of men went viral. The ethnic violence in the state had transpired on May 4.

Following the unrest, the CBI filed its charge sheet against six accused and a report against one Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) before the Special Judge, CBI Court at Guwahati on October 16, 2023.

It also alleged that the two women were running away from a mob of nearly 1000 individuals who were in possession of sophisticated weapons like AK rifles, SLR, INSAS and .303 rifles.

It was alleged that the women, along with other victims ran into the forest to escape from the mob but were spotted by the rioters, following which the women managed to get inside the vehicle along with another male victim, in which two police personnel and the driver were sitting.

However, as per the CBI, no help was provided to them.