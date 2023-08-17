The Crime Investigation Bureau (CBI) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lovely Katiyar, who is probing the death of Sub-Inspector (SI) Jonmani Rabha, has been entrusted with the investigation into the Manipur woman paraded naked incident.

A team of 53 officers including 29 women of the CBI will lead the probe to probe Manipur violence cases.

The team which includes three DIGs including Lovely Katiyar, Nirmala Devi and Mohit Gupta - and Superintendent of Police Rajveer will report to Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay who will supervise the overall probe.

Also read : Manipur violence: CBI deploys 53 officers to probe ethnic clash in state

It is understood to be first of its kind mobilisation where such a large number of women officers have been simultaneously pressed into service.

Besides 16 inspectors and 10 sub-inspectors will also be part of the team. Usually when such a large number of cases are handed over to the CBI, the agency depends on the state concerned to provide manpower as well, officials said. But in the case of Manipur, they will try to minimise the role of local officers to avoid any allegations of bias in the probe, officials said.