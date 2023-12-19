CBSE has withdrawn its affiliation from as many as 25 schools in Manipur. This was announced today by the state government in a press release where the list of 25 schools was given.

The statement by the Manipur government's education department states that the CBSE affiliation of these schools are being withdrawn as the NOC submitted by these schools had not been issued by the authorised functionaries of the state government.

The government press release also stated that the said affiliations of these schools have been cancelled.

Earlier, a huge row broke out over CBSE affiliations to schools from the two hill districts of Manipur.

The row broke out when congratulatory messages began to surface on social media regarding the change from the state board to CBSE amid the ethnic tension between the Meiteis and Kukis.

Sources are stating that the move to change the education board from state to central in the two hill districts is being seen as an attempt to normalise a new arrangements away from the influence of the Imphal Valley.

The CBSE on its SARAS 4.0 website had shown 10 schools in Kangpokpi district, and four in Churachandpur districts which have been newly affiliated with the board in the past six months. The affiliation was slated to come into effect from April 1, 2024.

Noteworthy is that the CBSE's bylaws make it a legal requirement for state board schools to get NOC from the state government before applying for central board affiliation.

Manipur education minister Th Basanta had earlier told reporters that the last time the state government gave NOC for CBSE affiliation was in May 2020.