CDO-IE arrests alleged active RPF/PLA member in Manipur's Imphal East

Acting on reliable information and following corroboration with 33 Assam Rifles, a team of the CDO-IE (Imphal East) arrested Ningthoujam Joyshana alias Joy, 28, from Kongba Laishram Leikai in Imphal East on August 26, 2026.

According to the information available, Joyshana was identified as an active member of the RPF/PLA. The arrest was carried out after the security personnel received intelligence regarding his alleged association with the organisation.

The operation was conducted by the CDO-IE team in coordination with the inputs corroborated by 33 Assam Rifles. Joyshana was subsequently taken into custody for further legal proceedings and investigation.

Authorities are expected to examine his alleged activities and links with the organisation as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details regarding the case and any items recovered during the operation were not provided in the information available.