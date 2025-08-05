Centre and states join hands to enhance media synergy and information flow

In a move to enhance Centre-State synergy in media and public communication, a National Conference on Coordination between State Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Departments and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) was convened today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The full-day conference, held in Hall No. 5, began at 10:00 AM and saw participation from Secretaries and senior officials of I&PR Departments from various States and Union Territories across the country. Manipur was represented by Shri Ngangom Uttam Singh, Director, Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), and Ningthoujam Roshan Singh, Assistant Publicity Officer (Press), DIPR.

The conference, moderated by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, facilitated in-depth discussions on key agendas aimed at fostering greater collaboration and convergence in public outreach and media facilitation.

Among the core topics discussed were:

Sensitisation and onboarding of States/UTs on the Press Sewa Portal

India Cine Hub Portal and promotion of low-cost cinema infrastructure

WAVES Bazaar collaboration opportunities

Development and promotion of live event venues with single-window clearance systems

Engagement in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

Strengthening content sharing through the SHABD Portal of Prasar Bharati

Enhancing information dissemination practices across States and UTs

Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the importance of the Press Sewa Portal (https://presssewa.prgi.gov.in/)—a single-window digital platform developed under the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Act 2023.

The portal, built by the Press Registrar General of India (PRGI), streamlines the application, registration, and compliance processes for periodicals across India. Dr. Murugan reiterated the need for active participation by States and UTs to fully operationalise the portal, noting that over 20 online training sessions have already been conducted to familiarise authorities with the system.

In a detailed presentation, Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB), addressed the strategies for strengthening cooperation between the Ministry and State IPR Departments for effective information dissemination.

The conference also encouraged journalists and IPR officials to register on the Prasar Bharati SHABD Portal (https://shabd.prasarbharati.org/), a comprehensive digital platform updating news from across India in real-time.

The Ministry of I&B reaffirmed its commitment to promoting accurate, responsible, and effective media practices by continuing capacity-building and coordination initiatives. It was highlighted that the success of these initiatives rests on seamless collaboration between Centre and State Governments.