Centre approves construction of 5000 houses for Manipur IDPs under PMAY–G

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the construction of 5,000 new houses for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY–G).

The decision came after a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Monday, February 23 evening between Chouhan and a Manipur delegation led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho.

According to official sources, the 5,000 houses will be constructed under the rural housing flagship scheme, aimed at providing pucca houses with basic amenities to eligible beneficiaries. The allocation is specifically targeted at rehabilitating thousands of families displaced during the prolonged violence that has gripped Manipur since last year.

The move is being seen as part of the Centre’s broader push to stabilise the northeastern state and ensure dignified resettlement for those living in relief camps and temporary shelters.

The Manipur government has been pressing for enhanced central assistance to address the humanitarian fallout of the crisis. During the meeting, Chief Minister Singh reportedly apprised the Union Minister of the ground situation, the scale of displacement, and the urgent need for permanent housing solutions.

Chouhan assured the state leadership of the Centre’s continued support in rebuilding affected communities and strengthening rural infrastructure. The houses under PMAY–G are expected to be constructed in a time-bound manner, following beneficiary identification and due verification.



Earlier this month, the state government submitted a proposal for a special project under PMAY-G for the construction of 5000 houses for IDPs affected by the ethnic violence.

The Union Rural Development ministry also approved a special window of Awass+ 2024 household survey for capturing the details of the eligible affected households. The state government has also been allowed to continue the process of registration of the eligible affected beneficiaries under the special project of PMAY-G.

The Union Rural Development ministry however directed the state government that the beneficiaries are identified for the special project as per the guidelines of the PMAY-G, and the identification and uploading of the details of eligible beneficiaries is completed through Awass+ 2024 mobile App.

These houses shall be constructed as per the provisions of the FFI of the PMAY-G.

The state government is also allowed to sanction houses for eligible beneficiaries under the special project to whom assistance (one or more instalments) was released earlier under the PMAY-G, but their houses have been destroyed during the ethnic violence.