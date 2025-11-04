Centre clears two new flights for Manipur, plans airfare cap at Rs 7,000 after Biren Singh’s intervention

Air travellers from Manipur are set to get some long-awaited relief as the Centre has approved two new flight services — one each on the Imphal–Guwahati and Imphal–Kolkata routes — to address limited connectivity and skyrocketing fares.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh shared the development on X, noting that the decision followed discussions between MLA Susindro and the Secretary of Civil Aviation in Delhi. Officials from the Ministry confirmed that steps are being taken to introduce the new flights at the earliest.

Singh added that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is also working to cap airfares at around Rs 7,000, a move expected to ease the financial burden on passengers affected by steep ticket prices. He described the decision as a reflection of the central leadership’s commitment to addressing the genuine concerns of the people of Manipur “in a timely and positive manner.”

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, urging swift intervention to restore and enhance flight operations to and from Imphal.

In his letter, the Governor expressed alarm over the drastic reduction in flight frequency, noting that daily services between Imphal and Guwahati have fallen from five to two, and those to Kolkata from five to just two, with no early morning or late evening options available.