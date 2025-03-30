The Union Government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in violence-hit Manipur for another six months, with the exception of areas under 13 police stations in valley districts, a statement from the Union Home Ministry confirmed on Sunday. The act has also been extended in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for the same duration following a security assessment.

AFSPA grants sweeping powers to armed forces in areas deemed “disturbed” due to internal security threats. It remains in force across multiple northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The decision follows a thorough review of the security situation in Manipur and the neighboring states. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, amid continued ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023.

"The central government declares the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the following 13 police stations in five districts, as ‘disturbed areas’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2025, unless withdrawn earlier."

The exempted police stations fall under the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

The decision comes amid renewed civilian attacks and clashes between security forces and militants, leading to fresh tensions in Manipur. The ongoing ethnic conflict has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands in the last 22 months.

Apart from Manipur, AFSPA has been extended in eight districts and 21 police station areas in Nagaland, effective from April 1, 2025. These include regions under Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts.

The Union Government had initially declared these areas “disturbed” under AFSPA on October 1, 2024. Given the persistent security threats, the act will now remain in force for another six months, unless revoked earlier.