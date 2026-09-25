Centre extends AFSPA in parts of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh

The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, in specified areas of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months from October 1, according to Gazette notifications issued on September 25.

The extensions followed a review of the law and order situation in the three northeastern states.

Under the orders, AFSPA will remain in force in the notified areas for six months from October 1, unless withdrawn earlier.

AFSPA in Manipur

In Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the declaration of the entire state as a “disturbed area”, excluding areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations in five districts.

The excluded areas are under Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi police stations in Imphal West; Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung in Imphal East; Thoubal police station in Thoubal; Bishnupur and Nambol in Bishnupur district; and Kakching police station in Kakching district.

The extension comes amid the continuing security situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence has persisted since May 2023.

Nagaland

In Nagaland, AFSPA has been extended in nine districts — Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri.

These districts have been declared “disturbed areas” under Section 3 of the AFSPA.

The notification also covers areas under the jurisdiction of 21 police stations across five other districts — Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto.

Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, AFSPA has been extended in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

The order also covers areas under Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, which borders Assam.

The notifications cited a “further review of the law and order situation” in the three states for continuing the AFSPA provisions.

Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act empowers the Central government to declare an area a “disturbed area” when it considers the use of armed forces necessary to deal with a situation involving serious disturbance of public order.