The Central Government has extended the deadline for the Commission of Inquiry investigating the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has claimed at least 258 lives, to May 20, 2025. This marks the second extension granted to the commission, initially established on June 4, 2023.

The commission, led by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and comprising retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, was mandated to investigate the causes and progression of the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023. The violence, triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' opposing the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, has resulted in widespread casualties and displacement.



The commission’s primary objectives include:

- Investigating the causes and spread of the violence.

- Probing potential lapses or negligence by authorities or individuals.

- Examining the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and address the violence.

- Reviewing complaints or allegations from individuals or associations related to the incidents.

Initially, the commission was expected to submit its findings within six months of its first sitting. However, the deadline was first extended to November 20, 2024, and now further pushed to May 20, 2025. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its fresh notification, reiterated the urgency of the inquiry, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive report on the tragic events.



Ethnic clashes erupted on May 3, 2023, following tensions between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups from the hill districts. The violence led to significant loss of life and displacement, with thousands rendered homeless as properties were destroyed in acts of arson. The Government of Manipur, recognizing the gravity of the situation, recommended on May 29, 2023, the formation of a judicial inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.



The extended timeline underscores the complexities of the investigation, which aims to address key questions of accountability and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The commission's findings are expected to shed light on the sequence of events, administrative responses, and broader socio-political factors underlying the violence.