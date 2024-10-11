Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the Central Government has conducted crucial meetings to tackle the ongoing ethnic tensions in the state. While Singh did not disclose specific details about the discussions, he stated the importance of these meetings in resolving the crisis.

The conflict, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has claimed over 200 lives since May 2023. According to the Chief Minister, efforts are underway to initiate dialogue and address the misunderstandings between the two groups. He expressed optimism, stating, "Peace is slowly returning to the region due to the collective efforts of the government and civil society."

The state has been struggling with unrest for over a year, with the ethnic violence severely impacting lives and livelihoods. Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to restoring stability in Manipur through continued engagement with all stakeholders.